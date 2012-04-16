(Corrects break-up fee due to Apollo to $9 million from $7
April 16 Great Wolf Resorts said its
board determined KSL Capital Partners' buyout proposal to be
"superior" to Apollo Global Management's offer but its
shares fell marginally in premarket trade, indicating investors
may want a higher bid.
KSL Capital, which focuses on travel and leisure businesses,
has offered $7 for each Great Wolf share, as it tries to outbid
rival buyout firm Apollo Global.
Last month, private equity firm Apollo Global had offered to
buy North America's largest operator of indoor water parks for
$5 per share, triggering protests from some investors who called
it "woefully inadequate."
Earlier this month, KSL stepped in with a $6.25 per share
offer, sending Great Wolf's shares up 17 percent.
Apollo and KSL subsequently raised their bids to $6.75 and
$7 per share, respectively.
Last month, Great Wolf said it accepted Apollo's bid as the
best after exploring strategic alternatives for nine months and
reaching out to 38 prospective bidders.
However, many feel that the company can attract higher
offers from potential buyers.
Last week, Great Wolf's largest investor, HG Vora Capital,
recommended shareholders reject Apollo's bid, as the hedge fund
expects higher offers.
Neuberger Berman Multi-Cap Opportunities Fund
portfolio manager Richard Nackenson valued the stock at $8 to $9
per share, based on an analysis of 2013 free cash flow.
"When there is an opportunity to refinance some of the
higher cost debt, we can see a higher valuation. These factors
demonstrate that there is potential for more value here", he
said.
Great Wolf said in a statement it has provided a written
notice to Apollo it is prepared to terminate the merger
agreement.
Apollo now has the right to make adjustments within three
business days and the subsequent offer must be no less favorable
than the KSL proposal, Great Wolf said.
A decision on the proposals will be made at the conclusion of
the three business days and Great Wolf said that the board is
not making any recommendation at this time with respect to the
KSL offer.
Great Wolf will have to pay Apollo $9 million, if it accepts
a higher offer.
Shares of the company closed at $7.43 on Friday on the
Nasdaq. They were down marginally at $7.35 before the bell.
