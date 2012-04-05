April 5 Shares of Great Wolf Resorts Inc
rose as much as 16 percent, a day after the company
received a buyout offer from private equity firm KSL Capital
Partners that topped its existing deal with Apollo Global
.
Late Wednesday, KSL Capital, which focuses on travel and
leisure businesses, offered to buy the operator of indoor water
park resorts for $6.25 a share in cash, beating Apollo's bid of
$5 a share.
Great Wolf shares were trading above the offer price at
$6.59, indicating some investors possibly expect a higher bid.
The shares last traded at these levels four years ago.
Great Wolf said its board would evaluate KSL's offer and did
not comment further.
Last month, Great Wolf shareholder PWK Partners raised
serious concerns about the company's deal with Apollo, calling
the $5 bid 'woefully inadequate.'
Earlier on Thursday, Great Wolf said that affiliates of
Apollo Global would extend their tender offer for its stock to
April 20. They did not disclose what percentage of shares were
tendered in the offer so far.
As part of the deal with Apollo, Great Wolf was required to
adopt a shareholders' rights plan to thwart hostile acquirers.
The first Great Wolf Lodge resort opened in 1997 in
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin and the company now operates 11
properties throughout North America.