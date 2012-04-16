April 15 Great Wolf Resorts said late
on Sunday it received an offer from KSL Capital Partners to buy
the company for $7 per share, days after Great Wolf's largest
investor rejected an earlier bid made by Apollo Global.
Great Wolf said it has determined that the KSL offer
constitutes a "superior proposal" and has provided written
notice to Apollo it is prepared to terminate the merger
agreement.
Great Wolf's largest investor, HG Vora Capital, had
recommended shareholders reject Apollo's $6.75 per share bid
that values the company at $225.7 million, because the hedge
fund expected higher offers.
Apollo now has the right to make adjustments within three
business days and the subsequent offer must be no less favorable
than the KSL proposal, Great Wolf said.
A decision on the proposals will be made at the conclusion
of the three business days and Great Wolf said that the board is
not making any recommendation at this time with respect to the
KSL offer.