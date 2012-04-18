April 18 Apollo Global Management raised its offer for Great Wolf Resorts to match KSL Capital Partners' rival bid, two days after North America's largest operator of indoor water parks said KSL's offer was "superior".

Earlier this month, KSL raised its bid to $7 per share, above Apollo's revised $6.75 per share offer.

On Sunday, Great Wolf said it had provided Apollo notice to terminate the merger agreement. It also said Apollo had three days to make its offer 'no less favorable' than the KSL proposal.

As part of the raised offer, Great Wolf increased the termination fee payable to Apollo to up to $9.33 million, the company said in a statement.

Great Wolf had been shopping itself for most of last year, and had contacted 38 possible buyers. KSL and Apollo were one-upping each other even during that initial bidding process.

The company agreed to be bought out by Apollo for $5 per share in March, angering investors who called the price 'woefully inadequate', and leading KSL to start the now public phase of the bidding war. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)