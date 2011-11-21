TOKYO Nov 21 Japanese online social
gaming company DeNA denied a report it was being
investigated by a securities watchdog and said it saw nothing
suspicious in the fact that its share price fell before it
announced it was buying a baseball team.
Shares in the firm tumbled more than 12 percent on Monday
after monthly magazine Facta said last week that Japan's
Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) was
looking into unusual movements in DeNA's share price ahead of
its announcement that it was buying a baseball team.
An SESC official said he could not comment on individual
cases.
Facta was the first media outlet to report allegations of
false accounting at Olympus Corp, which later admitted
it had been covering up losses for decades and is now being
investigated by prosecutors and police. The
Olympus scandal has raised concerns about corporate governance
in Japan.
DeNA's buyout of the Yokohama BayStars team is seen as
likely to weigh on profits at the firm, which competes with Gree
in the social gaming market and more than doubled its
operating profit to 56 billion yen ($728 million) in the year to
March.
The baseball team takeover was announced on Nov. 4, after
weeks of speculation in the media. Shares in DeNA fell 38
percent between Aug. 18 and Nov. 2.
Founder and former CEO Tomoko Namba sold 1.9 million shares
on Aug. 5, but filed all the necessary documents for the sale, a
DeNA spokesman said.
The spokesman said the company was not planning its own
investigation into share price moves and denied that it was
being investigated by the SESC.
Separately, Gree announced on Monday that it was suing DeNA
for 900 million yen in damages, claiming DeNA had blocked
application providers from supplying games to both companies.
($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Michael Watson)