TOKYO Nov 21 Japanese online social gaming company DeNA denied a report it was being investigated by a securities watchdog and said it saw nothing suspicious in the fact that its share price fell before it announced it was buying a baseball team.

Shares in the firm tumbled more than 12 percent on Monday after monthly magazine Facta said last week that Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) was looking into unusual movements in DeNA's share price ahead of its announcement that it was buying a baseball team.

An SESC official said he could not comment on individual cases.

Facta was the first media outlet to report allegations of false accounting at Olympus Corp, which later admitted it had been covering up losses for decades and is now being investigated by prosecutors and police. The Olympus scandal has raised concerns about corporate governance in Japan.

DeNA's buyout of the Yokohama BayStars team is seen as likely to weigh on profits at the firm, which competes with Gree in the social gaming market and more than doubled its operating profit to 56 billion yen ($728 million) in the year to March.

The baseball team takeover was announced on Nov. 4, after weeks of speculation in the media. Shares in DeNA fell 38 percent between Aug. 18 and Nov. 2.

Founder and former CEO Tomoko Namba sold 1.9 million shares on Aug. 5, but filed all the necessary documents for the sale, a DeNA spokesman said.

The spokesman said the company was not planning its own investigation into share price moves and denied that it was being investigated by the SESC.

Separately, Gree announced on Monday that it was suing DeNA for 900 million yen in damages, claiming DeNA had blocked application providers from supplying games to both companies. ($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Michael Watson)