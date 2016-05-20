BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 18 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 25 for 2015
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D0qBL3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.