May 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 18 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 25 for 2015

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

