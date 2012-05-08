By Tim Kelly
TOKYO May 8 Gree Inc, Japan's leading
social gaming site, said on Tuesday that it will strengthen
policing of its content as regulators consider a clamp down on
Internet games seen to be flouting gambling restrictions.
Gree will work with other social game companies to draft
industry guidelines by the end of May, the firm's CEO and
founder Yoshikazu Tanaka told reporters.
Announcing a tripling of operating profit in the quarter
ended March 31 to 64 billion yen ($800 million), Tanaka promised
to impose a 5,000 yen spending cap on children and to post
online warnings when charges for others exceeded 10,000 yen.
"Our aim is for as many people as possible to enjoy our
games worry free," said Tanaka, who declined to say whether Gree
would pull any games to appease regulators.
The so-called "complete gacha" games under investigation
charge users around $3 to $4 to turn over virtual cards.
Completing a predetermined set of up to seven cards allows
subscribers to claim rare cards or other valuable online
rewards.
The Consumer Affairs Agency is investigating whether gacha
games violate product labelling rules.
Gree, which boasts operating margins of more than 50 percent
from selling virtual cards and accessories for online gaming
avatars, last week was valued at $6.2 billion - more than
struggling television maker Sharp Corp.
ASIA'S ZUCKERBERG
As Japan's consumer electronics sector fades, Gree and other
up-and-coming social gaming sites are attracting growing
investor attention.
Forbes magazine in 2010 lauded Tanaka as Asia's youngest
self-made billionaire, worth $1.3 billion, with Facebook chief
executive Mark Zuckerberg the only self-made billionaire younger
than him.
While Zuckerberg kicked off a cross-country roadshow on
Monday to promote Facebook's $10 billion initial public
offering, Tanaka has been trying to deal with his company's
falling share price as shareholders worry a government crackdown
is imminent.
Since Monday, Gree's shares have slumped 23 percent, wiping
$1.4 billion yen of its market value and trimming Tanaka's
personal wealth by around $400 million. Rival DeNA Co's
stock has fallen 21 percent.
Serkan Toto, a consultant who advises investors on Japan's
web, mobile and social gaming industries, said a gacha game
crackdown would hit earnings severely. "Up to 50 percent of
their overall revenue comes through gacha," he said.