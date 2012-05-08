TOKYO May 8 Gree Inc, Japan's leading
social gaming site, said on Tuesday that it will strengthen
policing of its content following media reports that regulators
may clamp down on Internet games seen to be flouting gambling
restrictions.
Gree will work with other social game companies to draft
industry guidelines by the end of May, the firm's CEO and
founder Yoshikazu Tanaka told reporters.
But even if Japan's consumer agency forces Gree to stop
games from prompting users to pay extra for a chance to win
special items, it would not undermine its business, Tanaka said.
Gree's shares have slumped on concerns of a regulatory
squeeze, dropping by as much as a third in Tuesday trading
before rebounding at the close. Rival DeNA Co slid by a
similar margin.