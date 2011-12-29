Greek Orthodox monks shout slogans outside prison of Korydallos in solidarity to a Cypriot-born abbot who is going to transferred in the jail in Athens December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

ATHENS The abbot of one of Greece's richest and most powerful monasteries was sent to prison on Wednesday while awaiting trial for fraud in a high-profile land swap deal.

The imprisonment of Abbot Efraim, head of the revered, 1,000-year-old Vatopedi Monastery in Mount Athos, sparked a row with Russia, another stronghold of Orthodox Christianity, which described it as a breach of human rights.

Efraim is the highest-profile individual to be arrested in the government's latest crackdown on corruption - a chronic problem that helped spawn Greece's seismic debt crisis.

But far from placating public anger over widespread corruption, the detention has caused an outcry in religious and conservative circles in Athens and Moscow.

Many Greeks think politicians not priests should bear the brunt of the blame for the country's economic woes.

"They rushed Efraim to jail ... while others who have embezzled Greek people's money remain at large," said George Karatzaferis, leader of the far-right LAOS party which is part of Greece's coalition government.

Despite parliamentary investigations into several public officials, no senior politician has so far been charged.

"Undoubtedly the pre-trial jailing could create the impression, in one part of Greek society, that finally someone is paying for a such a big scandal," said Costas Panagopoulos, head of ALCO pollsters.

"But it also reminds everyone that all politicians involved in this case are left unpunished," he said.

The government's anti-corruption crackdown hit another snag on Wednesday when two newly-appointed special prosecutors targeting economic crime resigned, complaining of political meddling. They did not give details.

SCANDAL

Cypriot-born Efraim, 56, has been accused of masterminding a scheme six years ago under which monks convinced government officials to exchange cheap farmland -- including lakes -- for prime Athens real estate. Prosecutors said the deal cost the Greek state tens of millions of euros.

Efraim, born Vassileios Koutsou, denies all charges. He was detained in Greece's biggest prison, Korydallos in Athens, and could face a lengthy term behind bars if convicted.

Prosecutors demanded he be held before the trial because of the gravity of the accusations. They argued he could try to use his position to influence others if he was allowed to remain free.

Greek lawmakers have investigated three former government ministers over Vatopedi. But the case against them was dropped because it fell under a statute of limitations which applies specifically to those who have held government office.

No scandal has shaken Greece in recent years more than Vatopedi. It precipitated the fall of the country's then conservative government in 2009 and lifted the lid on the state's mismanagement of its own assets.

Ministers said they relied on the advice of lower government officials telling them the exchange was not against state interests. But civil servants told prosecutors they endorsed the land swaps because they were told to so by their superiors.

OUTCRY

Efraim had been under house arrest at his monastic cell in Vatopedi since Saturday after returning from a fund-raising tour in Russia, where he met Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

Dozens of black-clad monks, led by the manager of "Paparokades", a hugely successful rock band made up of priests, demonstrated outside the prison on Wednesday. Fan pages also sprung up on Facebook, with users condemning what they said was an unfair arrest.

His imprisonment sparked an angry exchange of statements between Greece and Russia's foreign ministries.

The all-male Mount Athos community is venerated by millions of Orthodox Christians in Russia.

"We are deeply concerned by the ruling of the Greek court to put him under arrest before the trial, despite the recommendations of the European Court of Human Rights," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Greece's foreign ministry dismissed the Russian concern. "The rule of law holds sway in Greece," it said, adding that Greece "does not accept lessons on such matters".

The monastery has many prominent devotees in Greece and abroad, including Britain's Prince Charles who is a frequent visitor.

(Additional reporting by Ludmilla Danilova in Moscow; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Andrew Heavens)