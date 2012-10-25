* Aegean says deal needed to cope with market deterioration
* Expects to post losses in 2012
* Wants regulatory assessment soon as pressures mount
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Oct 25 Aegean Airlines' move to cut
costs by teaming up with rival Olympic Air is vital for its
survival in debt crisis-hit Greece's shrinking air transport
market, Aegean's deputy chairman said.
Aegean announced a deal on Monday to buy smaller
Olympic Air for 72 million euros from investment group Marfin
, less than two years after European regulators blocked
their previous attempt to join forces.
"It's a move of necessity so we can have a viable air
carrier in Greece," Aegean's deputy chairman Eftyhios Vassilakis
told reporters on Thursday at a press conference to explain the
rationale of the deal.
"The viability of both airlines is at risk."
Greece's economy is in its fifth year of recession as it
drives through austerity measures to deal with a debt crisis
that has made it dependent on foreign aid. The country's banks
are also consolidating in an effort to cope with the downturn.
The tourism industry accounts for around one in five jobs in
the country and is crucial to its economic recovery.
Aegean, with a market value of 118 million euros, expects
the deal to generate 30 to 35 million euros in savings over the
next 18 months.
"The rationale is to unify administrative and technical
divisions, eliminate duplication and achieve lower costs from
providers in catering, fuelling as a result of bigger buying
power," Vassilakis said.
The European Commission in 2011 blocked an attempt by the
two airlines to merge on the grounds the combined company would
dominate the domestic air market. However, both firms have since
seen their market shares shrink.
Since 2008, passenger traffic in Greece has fallen 30
percent and sales have dropped 45 percent, Aegean said.
The average fare on domestic routes has dropped 25 percent
in the last three years, while fuel costs have risen. Aegean,
which lost 27.2 million euros last year, expects to end 2012
with a bigger loss. Olympic lost 37.6 million euros in 2011.
Olympic, founded in 1957 by the late shipping magnate
Aristotle Onassis and privatised in 2009, will be fully acquired
for cash. Aegean will pay in instalments, tapping its reserves.
During their failed merger attempt in 2010-11, Aegean and
Olympic offered to cede take-off and landing slots in Greece,
but the European Commission ruled it was not enough.
But this time it is a different landscape with new entrants
like Cyprus Airways making forays into the domestic
Greek market, taking away market share.
"We want the assessment by competition authorities to take
place soon. Otherwise, due to the conditions both airlines face,
it may be too late," Vassilakis said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)