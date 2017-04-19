New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
ATHENS, April 19 Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Wednesday passenger traffic grew 5 percent in the first quarter, with load factors improving to historically high levels for the winter season.
The company, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, said it flew a total of 2.1 million passengers on domestic and foreign routes, together with its subsidiary Olympic Air.
Its overall load factor - a measure of how full its planes are - improved by eight percentage points to 76.8 percent compared to last year's first quarter.
Aegean, which flies a young fleet of 61 aircraft, mostly Airbus A320 jets, said passenger numbers on flights abroad grew 17 percent to 1.1 million but fell 6 percent on domestic routes due to weaker demand.
"The course of load factors and pre-bookings for the summer season ... are very encouraging for how the full year will turn out," Chief Executive Dimitris Gerogiannis said in a statement. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by David Evans)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.