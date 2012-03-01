ATHENS, March 1 Greek Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos signed agreements on a planned debt swap and
other issues related to the planned 130 billion bailout package,
a ministry statement said on Thursday following a meeting of
euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.
The accords were signed after the Greek parliament approved
a series of measures demanded by international lenders in return
for the bailout, which is expected to receive final approval on
March 9, subject to agreement by private sector creditors.
In a statement, the Greek finance ministry said signing the
five agreements as well as a memorandum of understanding on the
bailout "sends a message to the private sector, the markets and
the international community that the official sector supports
Greece in every aspect".