BERLIN Aug 12 The German finance ministry believes Greece is making progress with its economic reforms and cannot speculate on a media report that the euro zone member may need a new aid programme by early next year, a ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Spokesman Martin Kotthaus said he had no knowledge of an internal Bundesbank document quoted by Der Spiegel magazine, which the opposition attempted to use against Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of Germany's September election.

"The latest troika report finds that Greece is making good progress with its reforms. As you know, the current programme runs until 2014, so I find it difficult to speculate now about what will happen in 2014," said Kotthaus.