Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
BERLIN Aug 12 The German finance ministry believes Greece is making progress with its economic reforms and cannot speculate on a media report that the euro zone member may need a new aid programme by early next year, a ministry spokesman said on Monday.
Spokesman Martin Kotthaus said he had no knowledge of an internal Bundesbank document quoted by Der Spiegel magazine, which the opposition attempted to use against Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of Germany's September election.
"The latest troika report finds that Greece is making good progress with its reforms. As you know, the current programme runs until 2014, so I find it difficult to speculate now about what will happen in 2014," said Kotthaus.
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.