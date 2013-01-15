ATHENS Jan 15 Greece has been assured that a
9.2 billion euro aid tranche due from European lenders this
month is set to be disbursed after Athens approved a series of
tax hikes and other reforms, its finance minister said.
The debt-laden country's EU lenders last month agreed to
release 49.1 billion euros in aid to Athens by the end of March.
It was given 34.3 billion euros immediately to avert bankruptcy,
with the remainder to be paid in three tranches once Greece
implemented reforms demanded by the lenders.
Speaking on Greek television late on Monday, Finance
Minister Yannis Stournaras said he had been informed by Brussels
that the Euro Working Group would recommend to the region's
finance ministers that the January tranche be paid out.
Greece's parliament early on Saturday approved a tax reform
bill scrapping many exemptions and raising the corporate rate.
On Monday it passed a bill with a set of so-called "prior
actions" including benefit and salary cuts for parliamentary
employees and making it easier to get taxi licences.
After months of uncertainty over the country's future in the
euro zone, Greece avoided financial collapse last month after
its lenders agreed to dole out more aid.
But questions remain over whether the country can continue
to implement a painful austerity and reform program that has
driven up unemployment, triggered mass protests and stoked anger
at the fragile three-party government.