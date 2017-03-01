ATHENS, March 1 Singapore Airlines'
wholly-owned, low-cost carrier Scoot plans to launch a long-haul
service to Europe, picking Athens as its entry point, executives
said on Wednesday.
"Athens will be our first destination to Europe, a good spot
for us to expand our network," Budget Aviation Holdings
(BAH)Chief Executive Lee Lik Hsin told Reuters.
BAH manages Scoot and sister airline Tigerair, the
short-haul budget carrier of the Singapore Airlines group.
"There will be further routes to connect Europe with Asia
Pacific but not at major capitals, where competition is already
keen," Hsin said.
Scoot will start the service to Athens on June 20 with four
flights a week on new Boeing Dreamliner 787 jets. The carrier is
offering fares starting from $360 in economy.
"The decision is in line with the group's strategic move to
stimulate passenger traffic between Asia Pacific and Europe,
boosting connectivity through the Singapore hub. There is still
room to grow," Hsin said.
Scoot and Tigerair offer a combined network of 56
destinations to 16 countries across the Asia Pacific region.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)