ATHENS Feb 18 Greece has pushed backed the
deadline for binding bids to build and operate a new airport on
the island of Crete by about two months to May 6 to give
investors more time to prepare offers, an infrastructure
ministry official said on Thursday.
The government, which signed up to a third international
bailout last summer and is craving investments to help return
its ailing economy to growth, had set a Feb. 23 deadline.
Greece is one of Europe's top tourist destinations and
Kasteli, a 850-million-euro ($947 million) build and operate
project, will become its fourth-biggest airport in terms of
traffic, replacing Crete's outdated Heraklion airport, which is
struggling to handle nearly 2.6 million tourists a year.
"There has been a lot of interest by investors who have
asked for an extension in the consultations to have more data
available and get better-prepared for their final bids," the
official told Reuters, declining to be named.
France's Vinci jointly with Greece's Ellaktor
, and Spain's ACS with GEK-Terna,
were expected to bid, two officials from the Greek companies
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
China State Construction Engineering in a joint
venture with Zurich Airport are also interested in the project,
according to the ministerial decision which extended the
deadline.
Greece had made several fruitless attempts to build the
facility since 2010 but its debt crisis scared investors away.
($1 = 0.8980 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)