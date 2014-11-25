FRANKFURT Nov 25 Fraport expects its earnings to take an initial hit if it wins the contract to operate Greek airports, the German company said after it was named preferred bidder for the airports on Tuesday.

Greece's privatisation agency said earlier that Fraport along with Greek energy group Copelouzos was named the preferred bidder to lease and operate 14 of Greece's 39 regional airports, with an offer of 1.23 billion euros ($1.53 billion).

Fraport said the company, which would manage the airports, would post an accumulated net loss of about 100 million euros in the first three years due to interest charges, depreciation of the purchase payment and effects related to concession accounting.

Revenues in Greece should come to more than 180 million euros in 2016, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) exceeding 90 million, it said, adding it expected to consolidate the airports in its results by end-2015.

