ATHENS Nov 25 German airport operator Fraport
along with Greek energy group Copelouzos was named the
preferred bidder to lease and operate 14 of Greece's 39 regional
airports, the country's privatisation agency said on Tuesday.
Fraport and Slentel, a unit of Copelouzos group, offered
1.23 billion euros ($1.52 billion) to bid for the operation of
airport terminals at some of Greece's most popular tourist
islands such as Rhodes, Corfu, Mykonos and Santorini.
The tender is part of the country's privatisation programme
under a 240-billion-euro ($303 billion) EU/IMF bailout.
Argentina's holding company Corporation America with Greek
engineering firm Metka, and France's Vinci
with Greek contractor Ellaktor were the other two
bidders.
(1 US dollar = 0.8051 euro)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)