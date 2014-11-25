ATHENS Nov 25 German airport operator Fraport along with Greek energy group Copelouzos was named the preferred bidder to lease and operate 14 of Greece's 39 regional airports, the country's privatisation agency said on Tuesday.

Fraport and Slentel, a unit of Copelouzos group, offered 1.23 billion euros ($1.52 billion) to bid for the operation of airport terminals at some of Greece's most popular tourist islands such as Rhodes, Corfu, Mykonos and Santorini.

The tender is part of the country's privatisation programme under a 240-billion-euro ($303 billion) EU/IMF bailout.

Argentina's holding company Corporation America with Greek engineering firm Metka, and France's Vinci with Greek contractor Ellaktor were the other two bidders. (1 US dollar = 0.8051 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)