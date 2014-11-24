ATHENS Nov 24 The three groups bidding to lease
and operate 14 of Greece's 39 regional airports have met the
necessary technical requirements and their offers will be opened
on Tuesday, the privatisation agency said on Monday.
The tender to operate airport terminals at some of Greece's
most popular tourist islands such as Rhodes, Corfu, Mykonos and
Santorini is part of the country's privatisation programme,
following a 240 billion euro ($303 billion) EU/IMF bailout.
Privatisations to raise funds to pay down public debt have
been a key part of the bailout, but the programme has
consistently fallen short of targets.
The country's privatisation agency HRADF said Germany's
Fraport jointly with Slentel Ltd, Argentina's holding
company Corporation America with Greek engineering firm Metka
, and France's Vinci with Greek contractor
Ellaktor had met the technical specifications.
The privatisation agency said in October that these three
groups, out of seven short-listed last year, had put in binding
bids for the airports.
HRADF said it would open the three financial offers on
Tuesday.
Officials at the agency have said would-be investors are
expected to spend about 300 million euros to upgrade the
airports that will be leased for 40 years.
Greece has signed privatisation deals worth about 5 billion
euros since it was bailed out four years ago, raising about 3
billion in cash. The sum is far below an original target of 22
billion euros for 2010-2013.
