ATHENS, April 10 Greece's bond issue will
bolster sentiment throughout Europe, which is still struggling
with the impact of the debt crisis, European Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.
"It's extremely good news... and it will reinforce
confidence in Europe to overcome the crisis," he told reporters
in Athens after meeting Greek Finance Minister Yannis
Stournaras.
Greece launched a five-year bond issue on Thursday, marking
its return to bond markets after four years of exclusion.
Stournaras said the bond issue was a "huge success" but declined
to provide details.
