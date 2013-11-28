ATHENS Nov 28 Alpha Bank, Greece's
fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a narrower loss for the
first nine months of the year on Thursday, helped by lower
expenses higher interest income.
Alpha Bank reported a net loss of 102 million euros compared
to a loss of 711.2 million euros in same period last year.
Loan-loss provisions rose 26 percent to 1.47 billion euros from
1.17 billion euros in same period last year.
The bank said its non-performing loans ratio stood at 32.9
percent, stabilising at lower levels compared to last year.
