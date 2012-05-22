ATHENS May 22 Greece's Alpha Bank won approval from its shareholders on Tuesday to scrap a planned merger with rival EFG Eurobank after a historic deal to slash the country's debts hit both businesses, and Eurobank in particular.

Both banks are now expected to take part in an 18-billion-euro ($23 billion) recapitalisation of Greece's four largest banks which is due to be announced by Friday.

Alpha and Eurobank sought last August to form Greece's biggest bank via a share swap to cope with the debt crisis which has caused rising loan impairments and deposit outflows.

The deal fell through, however, when it became clear that a bond swap aimed at slashing about 100 billion euros from Greece's debt mountain would have a big hit on their portfolios and disproportionately on Eurobank, which had a larger exposure to Greek government paper.

"In August 2011 conditions justified a merger. But with the PSI (private sector involvement) having reduced the equity capital of both banks the merger is not in Alpha shareholders' interest," board chairman Yannis Costopoulos told shareholders.

In March Greece swapped outstanding bonds with a face value of 177.2 billion euros for new securities as part of a deal with private sector bondholders to cut a large chunk of its debt. The exchange entailed a nominal writedown of 53.5 percent, with actual losses of as much as 74 percent.

The two sides had agreed to exchange five Alpha bank shares for every seven in Eurobank.

"It was not a share swap issue. The new entity would have had to raise about 9 billion euros. Under current conditions, as chairman I could not propose this to shareholders," Costopoulos said.

He said the high capital need would have led to the merged entity being nationalised as the amount could not be raised in the market.

Last month Alpha Bank reported a 3.81 billion euro loss for 2011, hurt by the bond swap and provisions for bad loans. Eurobank suffered a loss of 5.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7832 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)