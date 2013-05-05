ATHENS May 5 Shares in Greece's Alpha Bank
will trade without rights to its planned 457 million
euro ($600 million) share offering from May 13, the Athens
bourse said, as the country's big banks kick off their
recapitalisation.
Greece's top four banks, including Alpha, need 27.5 billion
euros in fresh funds to restore their solvency after incurring
losses on bad loans and on the country's sovereign debt
write-off.
Alpha's rights offering, part of a 4.57 billion euro capital
strengthening exercise, got the go-ahead from the securities
regulator and will be underwritten by J.P. Morgan,
Citigroup, HSBC and France's Credit
Agricole.
Rights will trade from May 17 to 27, and the subscription
period for the offering will run from May 17 to 31.
The bank will also issue new common shares to raise up to
92.9 million euros on which existing shareholders will waive
their rights. These shares will be privately placed with
institutional investors.
The remaining funds to plug its 4.57 billion euro capital
need will be provided by a state bank rescue fund - the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - in exchange for new shares
with limited voting rights.
Under the recapitalisation rules laid down by Greece's
creditors, at least 10 percent of banks' new common equity must
be raised from the private sector for them to stay privately
run.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)