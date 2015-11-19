ATHENS Nov 19 Greece's Alpha Bank priced its share offering to fill a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check at 0.04 euros per share or 2.0 euros per share after a one-for-50 reverse share split, it said on Thursday.

Greece's fourth-largest lender is seeking to raise 1.55 billion euros ($1.65 bln) from private investors.

Citigroup Global Markets and JP Morgan are the global coordinators for the share offering and joint bookrunners with Barclays Bank. (1 US dollar = 0.9364 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Silvia Aloisi)