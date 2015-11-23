(Adds Eurobank)
ATHENS Nov 23 Greece's Alpha Bank
said on Monday new shares issued to fill a capital hole
identified in a European Central Bank (ECB) health check would
be allocated to investors in a bookbuilding process and to
bondholders who took part in a debt-for-equity swap.
Rival Eurobank said 80 percent of the new shares
it sold in a share offering completed last week were allocated
to investors in the placement, while the remaining 20 percent
went to bondholders who took part in a debt-for-shares swap.
Eurobank and Alpha, Greece's third and fourth largest
lenders, are plugging their capital shorfall without state aid
after investors showed strong interest in their share sales,
giving a sign of confidence Greece can start growing again.
Rivals Piraeus and National however were
likely to require help from the country's bank rescue fund.
Eurobank had orders of 2.6 billion euros, more than the 2.04
billion it was looking to raise. It priced its share offering at
0.01 euros per share, or 1 euro per share after one-for-100
reverse share split.
Alpha said 61 percent of its issue of 1.28 billion new
common shares after a one-for-50 reverse share split would be
allocated to investors who signed up for its share offering.
The remaining 39 percent would be allocated to bondholders
that participated in a voluntary exchange and swapped junior and
senior debt for the new shares.
"The allocation marks the conclusion of the capital raising
plan," Alpha Bank said.
Alpha generated equity capital of 1.01 billion euros from a
debt exchange offer to bondholders. This, along with 180 million
euros of other capital actions approved by the ECB, cut its 2.74
billion euro shortfall to 1.55 billion euros - the amount it
raised through its share offering.
The bank priced the new shares at 2.0 euros each after the
reverse split.
Citigroup Global Markets and JP Morgan were the global
coordinators for the share offering and joint bookrunners with
Barclays Bank.
