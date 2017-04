ATHENS, April 10 Greece confirmed on Thursday it sold 3 billion euros ($4.15 billion) worth of 5-year bonds at an annual coupon of 4.75 percent.

"Demand for the bonds was very strong. Participation of foreign institutional investors is expected to approach 90 percent," the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The transaction is expected to settle next week," it said. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)