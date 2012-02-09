ATHENS Feb 9 State-controlled Greek lender ATEbank, which failed a pan-European stress test in July, is considering ways to boost its capital further in a bid to soften a blow from a planned Greek debt cut, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Greek banks must raise capital to deal with a hit from a planned debt swap, under which private bondholders will accept a real loss of 70 percent on the Greek government bonds they hold.

In December the bank completed a 290 million euros rights issue after a 1.26 billion euro capital boost in July.

"In cooperation with its main shareholder, the Greek state, ATEbank's management ... is examining several alternative scenarios to address its capital needs, such as raising capital and merging units," ATEbank said in a bourse filing.

Greek Imerisia newspaper reported on Wednesday that ATEbank was considering setting up a "bad bank" for its impaired loan portfolio. The statement made no reference to this.

Last year, the lender announced a public tender to sell a controlling stake in its Romanian subsidiary. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)