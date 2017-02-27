ATHENS Greek police said arsonists targeted the French cultural institute in Athens on Monday causing minor damage but no injuries.

A car parked outside the building was torched, damaging a second vehicle nearby. The unidentified attackers also smashed windows at the institute.

The French Institute conducts cultural and educational programmes. There were no immediate claims of responsibility, and it was not clear why the institution was targeted, police said.

Greece's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, calling it a "mindless and criminal act against an institution that is a symbol of Greek-French friendship."

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Richard Lough)