ATHENS Jan 11 Small makeshift bombs exploded
early on Friday outside the Athens homes of five Greek
journalists working for major media outlets, in an apparent
protest over coverage of events linked to the country's economic
crisis, police said.
The incendiary devices caused minor damage but no injuries
and were the first such coordinated attacks against mainstream
journalists since the Greek debt crisis erupted in 2009.
Among those targeted by the bombs - gas canisters and
explosives packed together - were the editor of the
semi-official Athens News Agency and two presenters from the
private Mega television channel.
Homemade bomb attacks have been on the rise as Greece
struggles through its sixth year of recession, which has fuelled
anger against foreign lenders, the wealthy elite and mainstream
media - viewed by Greeks as close to the political classes.
"We believe the attacks are related to the latest economic
developments and the way the journalists present the facts,"
said a police official, who declined to be named.
The official did not say who might be behind the early
morning attacks and no group has so far claimed responsibility.
The Greek government condemned the attacks, which followed
scattered protests against a police raid earlier this week to
clear a squat popular with radical leftists and
anti-establishment groups.
"This is an attempt to openly terrorize the media, a vital
part of our democracy," said Simos Kedikoglou, the coalition
government's spokesman. He noted the attacks came a day after
protesters barged into a radio station in solidarity with those
arrested at the squat.
(Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou, editing by Deepa Babington and
Jon Boyle)