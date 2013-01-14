* Shooting follows spate of attacks on public figures
* Bullet shot through window of Athens HQ but no one hurt
* PM Samaras says "you cannot shoot democracy"
By Dina Kyriakidou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Jan 14 Unidentified attackers opened
fire on the Athens headquarters of Greece's governing New
Democracy party with a Kalashnikov assault rifle early on
Monday, in what the government said was a worrying escalation in
political violence.
Police said a bullet pierced the window of the office that
conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras maintains in the
building near the city centre, but no one was hurt.
The early morning gun assault follows a spate of makeshift
bomb attacks against journalists and political figures in the
past week, some claimed by leftist groups angry at Greece's deep
financial crisis.
Greece is in the sixth year of a recession that has fuelled
anger against foreign lenders and the political class, blamed by
Greeks for bringing the country close to bankruptcy.
Addressing supporters outside his party office on Syngrou
Avenue late on Monday, Samaras condemned the shooting.
"You can shoot a person or at building, as they did, but you
cannot shoot democracy," he said. "Let them hear it then, those
who must: Democracy will not be terrorised."
Political violence is not uncommon in Greece but deadly
attacks are rare.
Officials said Samaras no longer uses his office on Syngrou
Avenue and was not present at the time of the shooting.
"At about 3 a.m. (0100 GMT), guards saw two men coming out
of a black car and firing with a Kalashnikov at the building,
which was empty at the time," said a police official speaking on
condition of anonymity.
He said at least nine bullet casings were recovered from the
scene and police were examining a burnt-out car found a few
kilometres (miles) away. Anti-terrorism police cordoned off the
area and were checking security cameras near the party building.
Government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said even a symbolic
attack on the prime minister was unheard of.
"This is a new, worrying escalation of the effort to create
terror in our society," he said.
SPATE OF ATTACKS
The recent attacks have targeted public figures. On Sunday,
the Athens home of Kedikoglou's brother was hit by a petrol bomb
and three New Democracy offices in the city were targeted on
Friday. No injuries were reported in the attacks.
Police blamed Sunday's attack on far-left protesters angry
at a police raid last week that cleared a squat popular with
anti-establishment groups. About 100 people were arrested.
On Friday, a number of small homemade bombs exploded outside
the Athens homes of five Greek journalists working for major
media outlets. In an Internet statement, a group going by the
name 'Lovers of Lawlessness' claimed responsibility, accusing
the journalists of doing the bidding of politicians.
The conservative-led coalition government has imposed harsh
tax hikes and salary cuts in its six months in power to secure
vital international cash for Greece, where unemployment has
reached about 27 percent and living standards have plunged.
The government says Syriza, the radical leftist main
opposition party, tacitly backs anti-establishment groups and
their attacks. Party spokesman Panos Skourletis denied that.
"This is certainly a dangerous escalation of terrorist
attacks of blind violence, which are completely condemned by
Syriza," Skourletis said of Monday's attack.