ATHENS Oct 30 Greece's Democratic Left party on Tuesday said it maintained its opposition to labour reforms proposed by international lenders, confirming that it would vote against them in parliament.

"The Democratic Left has fought on the issue of labour relations, to protect workers' rights which have been already weakened," the party, the smallest partner in the three-party ruling coalitiion, said in statement read out on state television and posted on its Twitter account.

"It does not agree with the result of the negotiations. The Democratic Left sticks to its position."

Earlier on Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said talks on the austerity measures had been completed and appealed to his coalition allies to back them.

"We will not vote in favour of the labour reforms," Dimitris Hatzisokratis, a party official told Reuters.