ATHENS Oct 29 Greece's PASOK party on Monday gave its strongest hint yet that it intends to provide the support the government needs to get cuts demanded by foreign lenders approved in parliament.

Athens has been locked for months in talks with its European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders on a package of 13.5 billion euros ($17.4 billion) in cuts and tax measures.

A final agreement to secure aid to save it from bankruptcy has been held up by the refusal of the Democratic Left party, the smallest partner in the three-party coalition, to back some private-sector wage cuts included in the package.

But the Socialist PASOK, the second-biggest coalition partner, will not be swayed by the Democratic Left's refusal, a senior party official said ahead of a formal decision expected at a meeting of party lawmakers on Tuesday. The party has so far been sharply critical of labour reforms but has not explicitly said if it will vote for or against the measures.

"Our stance does not depend on what the Democratic Left will do," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"We will safeguard political stability and stick to our strategy of safely exiting the crisis," the official added, in the clearest suggestion so far that PASOK will stick to the deal that Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has agreed with lenders.

Even so, any vote against the package by the Democratic Left would undermine the already fragile coalition and perhaps tempt other lawmakers to defect and vote against unpopular measures.

Several PASOK deputies have already sought concessions over labour reforms and privatisations and one warned that he might vote against the measures.

Meanwhile Greeks have been riveted by the case of a prominent journalist who is to stand trial for violating data privacy laws by publishing the names of more than 2,000 wealthy Greeks with Swiss bank accounts. French authorities gave Athens the list in 2010 so account holders could be investigated for any possible tax evasion.

BLOCK THESE MEASURES

Starting with a vote on a privatisations bill on Tuesday, Samaras must win a string of parliamentary votes by Nov. 12, when euro zone finance ministers meet to approve disbursing more than 30 billion euros in bailout funds the country needs to avoid bankruptcy next month.

The Democratic Left party has the support of 16 deputies in the 300-seat parliament and the government - which has a 176-seat majority - could pass the package without its backing.

A Greek government official said earlier on Monday that there appeared to be little room for further concessions from either the Democratic Left or the EU and IMF.

The Democratic Left on Monday reiterated it would reject the labour reforms demanded by the troika, notably the scrapping of automatic wage increases, bonuses to married people and cuts to severance payments.

"We insist that parliament block these measures," the party's spokesman Andreas Papadopoulos said on Skai television.

The latest package includes some tax increases as well as new wage and pension cuts to reduce public spending and make businesses more competitive.

But many Greeks, including the country's President Karolos Papoulias, said the country has reached the end of the line after repeated budget cuts since May 2010, when the country obtained its first EU/IMF bailout.

"These people have nothing more to give," Papoulias said on Sunday. Anti-bailout parties have surged in popularity after unemployment climbed to a record 25 percent and many pensions and public sector wages were cut by about a third.

Greece is going through its fifth consecutive year of recession. The economy is estimated to shrink by about a fifth in 2008-2012 and is not seen recovering before 2015.

The activist hacker group Anonymous on Monday said it had hacked into the website of Greece's finance ministry to protest the latest round of austerity measures. Greek police confirmed the hacking incident but did not say what damage was caused.

"Revolt before it's too late. The austerity measures should not pass," the group said on a website posting.