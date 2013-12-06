ATHENS Dec 6 Greek authorities promised on
Friday to restore electricity to households cut off for failing
to pay their bills, after at least three people died in
accidents caused by braziers or candles.
Local government and state-controlled electricity provider
PPC will form teams to identify those in need and
re-establish their power supply, Energy Minister Yannis Maniatis
said.
"We are putting people above PPC's costs," Maniatis said,
adding that electricity prices for soup kitchens and other
social services would be cut by up to 70 percent.
At least three people, including a 13-year-old and an
85-year-old, have been killed in their homes over the past week,
by breathing carbon monoxide from brazier fumes or being burned
alive in fires caused by candles or fireplaces, according to the
fire brigade.
PPC has no official estimates of the number of households
that have had their power cut off since the country's recession
started six years ago. Greek power bills include several extra
levies such as an unpopular property tax.
Greece's opposition was quick to denounce the deaths as a
direct result of austerity policies imposed on Greece as part of
its international bailout.
"Just a few days before Christmas and with temperatures
dropping below zero in may parts of the country, it's a shame to
have families without power," said Vassilis Kapernaros, a
lawmaker of the anti-bailout Independent Greeks party.
Greece's parliament is expected to vote late on Saturday on
the country's 2014 budget, which envisages further spending cuts
to help the country meet its fiscal targets.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Andrew Roche)