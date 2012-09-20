ATHENS, Sept 20 Greece's latest round of talks
with lenders on an austerity plan was marked by moments of
tension as the two sides squabbled over a plan to reform the
country's bloated public sector, government officials told
Reuters on Thursday.
The dispute is the latest challenge facing Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras's government, which is struggling to reach
agreement both internally and with the troika of European Union,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund lenders on
an unpopular package of spending cuts worth nearly 12 billion
euros.
Government officials said the dispute erupted at a Wednesday
evening meeting between the finance minister and senior troika
officials, hours after Athens said the two sides had narrowed
differences and were closing in on a deal. The troika's approval
is essential for Athens to unlock further aid.
"There was tension at last night's meeting," a senior
government official said.
"There is disagreement about the effectiveness of the
measures on restructuring the public sector."
A second government official also said the talks were marked
by tension over state sector reform but that the meeting
concluded on a "smoother note" and that both sides remained in
constant contact.
"The latest picture is much more smooth," the official said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Greece had raised hopes of a swift
conclusion to the negotiations by saying the two sides had found
agreement on measures worth 9.5 billion euros in the 11.7
billion euro package. The troika had initially rejected 4
billion euros in austerity cuts proposed by Athens, largely over
contentious state sector reform and timid plans to fire civil
servants.
The second official said the agreement on 9.5 billion euros
worth of measures still held despite the later dispute. The two
sides would resume discussions on Thursday, officials said.
Those talks are expected after a Thursday afternoon meeting
of party leaders in Samaras's fragile coalition, which has
increasingly shown signs of buckling under the strain of finding
common ground on the deeply-reviled austerity package.
Samaras's Socialist and leftist allies - under pressure from
their voter base to fight the latest round of belt-tightening -
have made increasingly defiant noises in recent days against
plans to axe civil servants and slash wages and pensions..
The austerity plan - which targets savings over 2013 and
2014 - includes cuts to health and defense spending, a
controversial plan for a "labour reserve" to dismiss civil
servants, and reductions in welfare and disability benefits
The government is also coming under pressure from a series
of anti-austerity protests picking up pace after the traditional
August summer break. Athens faced disruptions on Thursday as
subway, city train and tram workers held a 24-hour strike, and
major unions are gearing up for a general strike next week.
Still, Samaras's allies have signalled they will eventually
sign up to the austerity package after weeks of wrangling and
government officials are pinning hopes on a deal by Sunday,
after Samaras returns from a trip to Italy.