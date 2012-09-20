* Inspectors seen leaving Saturday before final accord
* Deal could be delayed until troika returns next week
* Snags over demands for deeper cuts
By Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Sept 20 The heads of the international
"troika" team discussing Greece's bailout could leave Athens at
the weekend without a final agreement on some 12 billion euros
of planned spending cuts, Greek officials said on Thursday.
The European Union, International Monetary Fund and European
Central Bank team visiting Athens has rejected some of the
measures proposed by the Greek government, holding up final
agreement on unlocking the next instalment of Greece's 31.5
billion-euro ($41 billion) bailout package.
"We would like to have the package finalised today but it's
difficult," said a very senior Greek official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
"The heads of the troika will leave at the end of this week
or early next week. We must have 95 percent of the package of
measures agreed by then."
Another official said the team would leave on Saturday.
The potential delay feeds uncertainty after tense scenes as
the troika has ordered Greece go further in cutting wages and
pensions as well as ending its taboo on firing civil servants.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government has insisted
that savings on operating expenses will enable Athens to avoid
the kind of cuts requested by the troika. Inspectors, wary after
repeated failures by Greece to deliver, are sceptical.
Greek officials said the troika team, which returned to
Athens this month after a month-long hiatus, had always intended
to leave at the end of the week and are due back next week.
Technical officials will remain to work on unresolved issues.
The second Greek official said that even if there was no
deal by Saturday, that need not mean that the package would be
delayed in parliament, which must approve the measures before
the Eurogroup of finance ministers meets in Luxembourg on Oct.
8.
Greece has acknowledged that the talks with the troika are
"difficult" and officials have said the latest round of
discussions on Wednesday were marred by "moments of tension".
As takeaway food was delivered to officials meeting late
into the night, Greek officials said there was agreement on 9.5
billion euros of the 11.7 billion-euro package.
A total of 6.5 billion euros in cuts to wages, pensions and
benefit payments had been agreed and a further 1.1 billion euros
in savings were planned from an increase in the retirement age,
which is expected to be raised to 67 years.
An additional 1.9 billion euros would come in savings from
various modernisation measures approved by the troika, leaving
the two sides still wrangling over some 2 billion euros in
proposed savings in health, defence and local government.
"STOP ATTACKING GREEKS"
Samaras's fragile conservative-led coalition shows
increasing signs of buckling under the strain of finding common
ground over measures that no politician wants to be linked to.
A meeting on Thursday between Samaras and his Socialist and
leftist allies failed to produce broad political agreement on
the cuts, and talks were adjourned until next week.
"The troika should stop attacking Greek people," Fotis
Kouvelis, head of the small Democratic Left party, told
reporters after the meeting. "People have their limits."
The austerity plan - which targets savings over 2013 and
2014 - includes cuts to health and defence spending, a plan for
a "labour reserve" to dismiss civil servants, and reductions in
welfare and disability benefits.
Anti-austerity protests are picking up pace after the
traditional August summer break. On Thursday, subway, city train
and tram workers held a 24-hour strike, and major unions plan a
general strike next week.