MILAN May 26 Greece is committed to
liberalising its economy, reforming its pension system and
running a reasonable primary budget surplus, Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis wrote on Tuesday.
But it cannot meet requests from its creditors to adopt
further austerity measures this year and beyond as this would
cripple its ability to carry out the needed reforms, he wrote in
an opinion piece in Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore,
Shut out of bond markets and with bailout payments
suspended, Greece intends to make good on its debt obligations
but urgently needs more aid to be able to do so, the government
said on Monday.
It must repay four loans totalling 1.6 billion euros ($1.75
billion) to the International Monetary Fund next month.
Varoufakis said Athens was prepared to implement a series of
reforms.
"What are we talking about? Of an independent tax agency, of
keeping forever a reasonable primary surplus, of a sensible and
ambitious privatisation programme... of a true reform of the
pension system ...of liberalisations of markets for goods and
services etc," he wrote.
But it would not be able to attain those goals if it tried
to reach the "unbearably high" primary surplus targets demanded
by the country's creditors.
"Our government cannot accept -- and will not accept -- a
cure that, over a five-year period, has proved worse than the
disease," the finance minister wrote.
