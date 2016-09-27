South Sudan's ousted army chief returns to capital
NAIROBI, May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.
ATHENS, Sept 27 Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR has agreed to extend by a month a letter of guarantee for its acquisition of Greece's gas network operator DESFA, the office of the Greek prime minister said on Tuesday.
SOCAR's purchase of a 66 percent stake in DESFA, penned in 2013, had hit snags when European Union competition watchdogs ordered it to dispose a 17 percent stake in the operator.
It had further been complicated this year when Greece passed a law raising DESFA's gas tarriffs at a lower amount than SOCAR expected, potentially eating into any profit margins from the venture. (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou)
NAIROBI, May 13 Seven South Sudanese opposition groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in the oil-producing nation.