* Athens aims to exit euro zone bailout at end-2014
* Still needs financial safety net to reassure markets
* Credit line will involve 11 bln euros of unused bank
recapitalisation funds
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 Euro zone finance ministers
backed on Thursday a precautionary credit line for Greece after
the country exits its bailout at the end of the year, in a bid
to balance the need to reassure investors with the demands of
domestic Greek politics.
The Greek government has staked its survival on regaining
economic policy-making sovereignty after the end of the euro
zone lending programme this year and on exiting an IMF bailout a
year earlier than the originally envisaged 2016.
Such a move would please voters, hammered by austerity
measures imposed by the EU and the IMF, ahead of possible
elections next year. But it has already rattled markets, pushing
up Greek bond yields.
Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis told Reuters on Wednesday
he hoped for an interim period of up to a year after exiting the
bailout during which Greece will still get a financial safety
net but would no longer be "micro-managed" by lenders.
After two international bailouts totalling 240 billion euros
since 2010, when private investors refused to lend to Athens any
more, Greece wanted to switch back to market financing from the
start of next year.
But markets reacted nervously to the plan, worried that
Athens would no longer have any financial back-up. Greek
benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to 8.9 percent in late
October from 5.6 percent in early September.
Greece and euro zone finance ministers discussed ways to
provide Athens with fall-back financing to boost investor
confidence, while addressing domestic political sensitivities.
"There is strong support for a precautionary credit line in
the form of an existing ESM tool called the ECCL -- Enhanced
Conditions Credit Line," the chairman of euro zone finance
ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is the euro zone's
bailout fund created to rescue governments cut off from markets
but only in exchange for a reform package.
"That is the path we will now further pursue and work on the
conditions that will go with that," Dijsselbloem said.
11 BILLION EUROS OR MORE
The credit line will make use of the 11 billion euros
already granted to Athens by the euro zone to recapitalise Greek
banks, euro zone officials said. The money turned out not to be
needed after the European Central Bank's capital adequacy
assessment of main European banks last month.
The credit line could also be higher if Greek financing
needs next year required that, especially if Athens ends its
borrowing programme with the IMF from next year.
Greek public opinion strongly dislikes the IMF, which it
blames for the austerity imposed on the country for the last
four years, but several euro zone countries see the IMF as an
independent guarantor of Greek reforms and want it to stay.
"There is also a broad understanding the IMF needs to
continue being involved and a further discussion will have to
take place on the exact form of this involvement," Dijsselbloem
told the news conference.
The recapitalisation money that could be recycled into a
credit line is now in European Financial Stability Facility
bonds which would be returned to the EFSF at the end of the
programme in December.
Greece would instead apply for and get the ECCL from the
European Stability Mechanism -- the successor to the EFSF.
This would allow the Greek government to score political
points at home by saying the country was no longer under a
programme. But it would also make it possible for euro zone
countries to set clear conditions for the availability of the
money, even if it is not drawn upon.
The ECCL would also mean that Greece will have to sign a new
"memorandum of understanding", which is politically sensitive
because the previous MOU detailed austerity reforms demanded by
lenders and the term is resented by Greeks as a symbol of a loss
of sovereignty by Athens.
Getting the credit line would take a minimum of five weeks
to complete.
