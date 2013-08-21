BERLIN Aug 21 Euro zone governments will need to take a fresh look at the status of Greece's aid programme in the middle of next year, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"We have reached the middle of the current programme. It is August 2013, we will certainly have to look in mid 2014 at where we are, what the conditions are and whether the programme has been fulfilled," said spokesman Martin Kotthaus.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday for the first time that Greece will need another bail out. Kotthaus rejected suggestions that Schaeuble's comments represented a change in the position of the government.