BRUSSELS Dec 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday that a credit line may be made
available to Greece at the end of February but no fresh money
would be needed.
"Greece has asked for an extension of the (bailout)
programme," Schaeuble told reporters after a meeting of European
finance ministers in Brussels.
"The application will be limited to an extension of two
months - we will put this to the Bundestag in the next week of
parliament, discuss it and hopefully agree it. If other member
states agree, we will get an extension. Then it may come to a
credit line in February, but we don't need new money," he said.
