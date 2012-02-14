ATHENS Feb 14 Greece's cabinet is
discussing trimming the defence budget by 125 million euros and
bringing forward public sector salary cuts to save another 200
million and plug a shortfall in its new bailout deal, government
sources said on Tuesday.
"That is what is being discussed but there is no final
decision yet," a government official told Reuters.
Sources said funding of municipalities from the state budget
may also be looked at.
The cabinet is rushing to find ways to plug a 325 million
euro hole in a bailout plan and satisfy euro zone finance
ministers who are expected to decide on Wednesday whether to
sign off on the rescue package.