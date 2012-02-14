ATHENS Feb 14 Greece's cabinet is discussing trimming the defence budget by 125 million euros and bringing forward public sector salary cuts to save another 200 million and plug a shortfall in its new bailout deal, government sources said on Tuesday.

"That is what is being discussed but there is no final decision yet," a government official told Reuters.

Sources said funding of municipalities from the state budget may also be looked at.

The cabinet is rushing to find ways to plug a 325 million euro hole in a bailout plan and satisfy euro zone finance ministers who are expected to decide on Wednesday whether to sign off on the rescue package.