ATHENS Feb 10 The Greek cabinet approved
on Friday a draft bill committing the country to reforms
required by the EU and the IMF in return for a new 130-billion
euro bailout Athens needs to avoid a messy bankruptcy,
government officials said.
"It was approved," a minister who took part in the cabinet
meeting said.
The bill is scheduled to be voted in parliament on Sunday,
which would take Greece one step closer to getting the loan.
The EU also wants Greece to identify further 325 million
euros of spending cuts and clear commitments by main party
leaders that the reforms will be implemented.