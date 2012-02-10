ATHENS Feb 10 The Greek cabinet approved on Friday a draft bill committing the country to reforms required by the EU and the IMF in return for a new 130-billion euro bailout Athens needs to avoid a messy bankruptcy, government officials said.

"It was approved," a minister who took part in the cabinet meeting said.

The bill is scheduled to be voted in parliament on Sunday, which would take Greece one step closer to getting the loan.

The EU also wants Greece to identify further 325 million euros of spending cuts and clear commitments by main party leaders that the reforms will be implemented.