ATHENS Feb 16 Greece expects to get
approval from euro zone finance ministers on Monday to begin a
debt swap scheme with private bondholders, the spokesman for the
Greek government said on Thursday.
The issue of an escrow account to ensure Greek government
revenues go towards servicing the debt remained unresolved,
Pantelis Kapsis told reporters.
He also hit back at German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble's comments noting that Italy had given its technocrat
coalition a year to push through reforms.
Those comments were interpreted as a suggestion to delay
elections in Greece, allowing technocrat Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos additional time to implement reforms instead of
holding elections as expected in April.
"I have nothing to say in response to Mr. Schaeuble -- it is
absolutely up to Greece when to hold elections," Kapsis told
reporters.