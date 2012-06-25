ATHENS, June 25 Leaders of the three parties in
Greece's government will go to Brussels to try to win
concessions from European partners over a bailout package as
soon as Prime Minister Antonis Samaras recovers from eye
surgery, one of them said on Monday.
"We have agreed, as soon as the prime minister has
recovered, to go together to Brussels .. in order to negotiate
and fight for everything that is related to the implementation
of what has been agreed," Fotis Kouvelis, head of the small
Democratic Left party, told reporters.
Samaras and incoming Finance Minister Vassilis Rapanos will
both miss an EU summit this week because of hospital treatment.
Samaras left hospital on Monday with his eye bandaged. Rapanos
is due out on Tuesday following treatment for a stomach
complaint.