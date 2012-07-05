ATHENS, July 5 Greece's new finance minister
publicly acknowledged on Thursday that the debt-laden country
had partially veered off course from pledges included in its
130-billion-euro rescue package.
"The economy has gone through two difficult elections and
the program is off track in some respects, and it is on track in
others," Yannis Stournaras told reporters in his first public
comments since he was sworn in earlier on Thursday.
He said officials from the so-called "Troika" of European
Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund had
warned him he would have a tough time at a meeting of Eurogroup
finance ministers on Monday.