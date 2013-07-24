BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp says closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
* Closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
ATHENS/BERLIN, July 24 Greece will receive its next bailout instalment on Monday after completing a batch of reforms required by its lenders, two euro zone sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Greece has completed 21 out of 22 prior actions and the last one will be cleared in parliament tomorrow," a Greek finance ministry official told Reuters after a conference call of senior euro zone officials discussing the issue.
A German official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the news. Greece is due to receive 2.5 billion euros from the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund and 1.5 billion euros of bond profit returns from euro zone central banks.
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the well-known bond investor's abrupt departure from one of the world's biggest asset managers.