ATHENS Feb 7 Greece's government is preparing the text of an agreement on a 130 billion euro bailout that must be put to political leaders for approval, a Greek government official said, suggesting Athens had largely wrapped up talks with lenders on the rescue.

The political leaders are due to discuss that agreement late on Tuesday.

"The Greek government is working on the final document that will be discussed at the political leaders' meeting later in the day," a government official, who declined to be named, told reporters.