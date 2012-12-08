* Athens had targeted buying about 30 bln from bondholders
* Plan is key in country's ongoing bailout
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Dec 8 Greece is set to purchase back
about half of its debt owned by private investors, broadly
succeeding in a bond buyback that is key to the country's
international bailout, a Greek government official said on
Saturday.
Greek and foreign bondholders offered the targeted 30
billion euros ($38.8 billion) in the deal, which is central to
efforts by Greece's euro zone and International Monetary Fund
lenders to cut its debt to manageable levels.
"The buyback went well in broad terms. The amount offered by
investors was within the range expected, about 30 billion
euros," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. He
did not provide more details.
No formal announcement is expected before Monday, another
official told Reuters.
The buyback accounts for about half of a broader, 40-billion
euro EU/IMF debt relief package for Athens agreed in November.
The package broadly doubles the average maturity of its rescue
loans to almost 30 years and cuts its interest rates by one
percentage point to a level far below 1 percent.
Under its terms, Athens will spend up to 10 billion euros of
borrowed money to buy back bonds with a nominal value of about
30 billion euros. This is nearly half the 63 billion euros of
Greek debt held by private investors eligible for the plan.
Since the bonds are to be bought far below their nominal
value, the country's net debt burden would fall by about 20
billion euros.
A successful buyback will ensure that the IMF, which
contributes about a third of Greece's bailout loans, will stay
on board of the rescue. It would also unlock the payment of 34.4
billion euros of aid later this month.
Athens badly needs that money to refloat its ailing economy
by replenishing the capital of its cash-strapped banks and
settle arrears with government suppliers.
The EU and the IMF have been withholding rescue payments to
Greece for six months because it had fallen short of promises to
shore up its finances, privatise and make its economy more
competitive.
Athens has received 148.6 billion euros in EU/IMF funds
since May 2010. It stands to get almost 90 billion euros more by
the end of 2014.
But the rescue comes at a heavy price. Austerity measures
taken in exchange for aid have plunged the country into economic
depression. Unemployment hit a record 26 percent in September,
the highest in the euro zone.
The economy is going through its fifth consecutive year of
recession and is expected to have shrunk by 24 percent when
recovery begins in 2014.
GREEK BANKS ON BOARD
The buyback was expected to go well after Greek banks, which
hold about 17 billion euros of bonds, announced shortly before a
Friday deadline they would take part. Two Cypriot lenders also
said they would offer their bonds.
Foreign investors have offered between 15 and 16 billion
euros worth of bonds, Greek newspapers reported on Saturday,
citing initial estimates without saying how they got them.
Athens' hopes of drawing enough investors to the scheme grew
after it announced better-than-expected terms on Monday, with
price ranges at a premium over market prices.
The price range varied from a minimum of 30.2 to 38.1
percent and a maximum of 32.2 to 40.1 percent of the principal
amount, depending on the maturities of the 20 series of
outstanding bonds.
Hedge funds, which bought the debt at rock-bottom prices
when it was feared the country would exit the euro, are
estimated to hold a large part of Greek debt and the offer was
seen as good enough to make them a nice profit.
"Athens put forth a reasonable if not generous offer for
hedge funds to participate," Sassan Ghahramani, CEO at New
York-based Macro Advisers, a hedge fund consultancy, said on
Friday.
"I expect there will be strong participation from hedge
funds, tendering a substantial portion of their Greek bond
holdings," he said.
The government also enticed Greek bankers by offering to
protect them from possible shareholder lawsuits stemming from
the buyback.
Greek bankers had been reluctant to take part, in the fear
they would book losses on top of the ones they incurred earlier
this year when Athens enforced a debt cut on its bondholders.
But the lenders were nevertheless expected to participate
because they depend on the bailout funds that Athens stands to
receive if its bailout continues smoothly.