By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, July 7 Greece's new finance minister on
Saturday pledged to carry out reforms and privatisations
demanded under its latest financial rescue in an attempt to
regain credibility with international partners stumping up money
to keep the country afloat.
In his first policy speech since taking office, respected
economist Yannis Stournaras reiterated the government's plan to
ask lenders for an additional two years to implement deficit
cutting measures, citing a deeper-than-expected recession.
But he also warned of a tough road ahead in convincing the
so-called troika of European Union, International Monetary Fund
and European Central Bank lenders to give Greece more time and
money.
"The negotiations will not be quick - they will be long and
arduous," he told parliament during a debate ahead of a
confidence vote on the government on Sunday.
"Additional time is required because the recession was
bigger than expected. The extension means someone will have to
give us more money and this is not simple."
He warned the near-bankrupt country risked a great deal if
it failed to hit the targets it had signed up to.
"Greece must carry out the measures that it has already
voted on as part of its 2012 budget so that it moves towards the
targets it has committed to and to avoid losing more of its
credibility and risk the next aid tranche," he said.
Faced with public anger and an emboldened opposition,
Greece's new conservative-led government has promised to push
for changes to a deeply unpopular 130 billion euro ($162.6
billion) bailout deal keeping the country away from bankruptcy.
But that has set it on course for a showdown with its
increasingly impatient lenders, whose inspectors this week began
their first visit to Athens since the government took office.
FOCUS ON PRIVATISATIONS
Athens, due to run out of cash in weeks without further aid,
has already conceded that it has fallen behind agreed targets
and euro zone officials have warned the country will get no
further aid until it gets back on track with reforms.
Seeking to soothe some of those concerns, Stournaras said
Greece was committed to carrying out an ambitious privatisation
plan, albeit with a delay due the elections, as well as
structural reforms including cutting red tape, liberalising the
economy and improving efficiency in the justice system.
The privatisation agency will accept Greek government bonds
as payment in a bid to encourage investment, he said.
"Privatisations are the main pillar of structural reforms
and a central lever of growth for the economy through
investments, and hence a top priority for the government."
He also pledged to turn around the economy through use of EU
funds and efforts to boost competitiveness. He also noted some
initial signs of hope for Greece's tottering banking system,
confirming a "significant" return of deposits since the June 17
election.
Greeks had withdrawn billions of euros in the run-up to the
vote on fears that a leftist victory would push the country of
the euro zone.
FAR RIGHT IN PARLIAMENT
Earlier on Saturday, Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos
also pressed the government's case for additional time to
implement austerity cuts at a meeting with the troika officials
visiting Athens.
Venizelos, whose PASOK party is one of three in Greece's
coalition government, negotiated the bailout when he was finance
minister in an earlier government, but has since called for
three more years to implement cuts included in the rescue plan.
Inspectors from the troika are due to leave Athens in the
coming days after holding meetings with ministers in the new
government, and are expected to return later in the month for
discussions on Greece's progress in meeting its targets.
On Friday, in his first policy speech since taking office,
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said his aim was not to demand a
change of the goals set in the bailout deal, but in the
austerity policies imposed to meet them.
A Metron Analysis opinion poll published by weekly newspaper
Ependytis on Saturday showed Greeks are equally split on whether
the country should stick to the bailout terms or ditch them.
The poll showed 48 percent were in favour of sticking with
the bailout and efforts to improve it, while another 48 percent
felt it should be renounced for having failed.
Saturday's parliamentary debate also saw the leader of the
far-right Golden Dawn address parliament for the first time,
prompting Communist and radical leftist Syriza lawmakers to
leave the chamber in protest.
The party, which denies it is neo-Nazi but whose members are
known to give Nazi-style salutes, kept up its fiery rhetoric
against immigrants, politicians and the bailout programme.
"Golden Dawn is against the bailout because it is against
ceding national sovereignty," Golden Dawn leader Nikolaos
Mihaloliakos said. "Privatising strategic sectors of the economy
is unacceptable; we must not sell even one metre of national
land to foreigners."