ATHENS, July 25 Greece adopted on Thursday the
last piece of legislation its international lenders required to
release the next batch of rescue loans, ending two months of
wrangling over unpopular measures to overhaul the economy.
Lawmakers convened during the parliamentary summer recess to
approve a new tax code and put finishing touches to a
controversial transfer scheme for civil servants.
The bill's passage will unlock 5.8 billion euros ($7.7
billion) of bailout funds from the euro area, its national
central banks and the International Monetary Fund.
Cash-strapped Athens is expected to start receiving the
funds from Monday. They include 2.5 billion euros from the euro
zone's EFSF rescue fund, 1.5 billion euros of bond profit
returns from euro zone central banks and another 1.8 billion
euros from the IMF.
Subject to implementation of further reforms, Athens stands
to receive another 1 billion euros in October.
Thursday's vote resolved the latest negotiation round
between Athens and its lenders, which started in early June and
stretched to the limit the cohesion of its shaky government.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's abrupt decision in June to
shut down state broadcaster ERT to meet public sector dismissal
targets caused the departure of a coalition ally, leaving him
with a parliamentary majority of five seats.
The country's reform record has been patchy ever since its
EU/IMF bailout started in mid-2010, leading to frequent delays
in the disbursement of rescue funds.
The troika of international lenders will return in Athens in
the autumn to find out whether the government needs to find
further savings to meet its 2015-2016 budget targets.
Setting the stage for a potential clash with lenders,
Samaras and his only remaining coalition partner, Socialist
leader Evangelos Venizelos, have ruled out any further austerity
measures.
Opposition to the bailout has intensified as the country
goes through its sixth year of recession and unemployment hovers
at a record rate of 27 percent.
Bailout money for Athens runs out at the end of 2014 and the
country is expected to need further relief to make its debt
sustainable - even though it has already received about 90
percent of the 240 billion euros earmarked to protect it from a
chaotic default and possible exit from the euro zone.